Minister of Commerce assures continued government support in developing statrup ecosystem

The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal yesterday chaired the 4th meeting of National Startup Advisory Council (NSAC) in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister assured continued government support in developing statrup ecosystem.

He appreciated the work done by NSAC members and urged them to focus on tier 2 and tier 3 cities where limited VC funding is available. He also emphasized on the need for capacity building and generating awareness about various initiatives of the government to promote startups in such cities. Members of the council have also been visiting states and interacting with startup entrepreneurs and students in educational institutions to understand and find ways to energize the startup ecosystem.

