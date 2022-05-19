RBI rejects 6 applications received under 'on tap' licensing guidelines

-
ALSO READ
BLS Intl jumps after subsidiary appointed as corporate BC of 2 banks
MCX jumps after Sebi approves options on commodity indices
Sensex slumps 1000 pts, Nifty holds 17K mark
Board of Adani Ports approves allotment of 7.06 cr shares pursuant to scheme of arrangement
JGU Announces Study Abroad Programmes at World's Top Universities including Oxford, Harvard, Wharton & Columbia
-
The banking regulator said the examination of six applications has now been completed as per the procedure laid down under the guidelines.
The Reserve Bank had received 11 applications to set up bank under the guidelines for 'on tap' licensing of universal banks and small finance banks.
UAE Exchange and Financial Services, The Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank (REPCO Bank), Chaitanya India Fin Credit and Shri Pankaj Vaish and others are the applicants that were not found suitable under guidelines for 'on tap' licensing of universal banks.
VSoft Technologies and Calicut City Service Co-operative Bank are the applicants that were not found suitable under guidelines for 'on tap' licensing of small finance banks.
"The remaining applications are under examination, the RBI said in a statement.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU