NITI Aayog Advisor Says Indian Start Up Ecosystem Is Robust

Anna Roy, Senior Adviser, NITI Aayog said that Indian start-up ecosystem is robust and by providing them with enabling framework including access to data, compute and market, we will be able to tackle the issue of technology adoption in agriculture sector. Addressing the 2nd edition for the International Conference on 'Artificial Intelligence & Digital applications in Agriculture', organized by FICCI, jointly with German Agribusiness Alliance, Roy said that the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence released by NITI Aayog in June 2018 identifies agriculture as one of the focus areas. The benefits of applying AI in the agriculture are immense.

AI in the areas of weather, soil nutrients, pest and disease management, fertigation, market prices, finance and traceability have shown a lot of potential. India's burgeoning start-up ecosystem has been actively playing its part in disrupting the agriculture sector. Opportunity in agritech exists across the value chain from improving farmers' access to markets, inputs, data, advisory, credit and insurance, she added.

