Indian Oil Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 76.05, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 45.17% in last one year as compared to a 4.18% slide in NIFTY and a 1% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 76.05, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 11103.25. The Sensex is at 37585.13, down 0.39%.Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has lost around 13.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15064.9, down 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 144.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 196.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 75.95, down 0.39% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd tumbled 45.17% in last one year as compared to a 4.18% slide in NIFTY and a 1% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 6.56 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

