Repco Home Finance gains after Fidelity Group hikes stake

Repco Home Finance rose 3.82% to Rs 163.25 after Fidelity Group bought 0.67% stake of Repco Home Finance via bulk deals on NSE.
On Tuesday, 22 September 2020, Fidelity Funds - Asian Smaller Companies Pool bought 4.20 lakh equity shares (0.67% equity) of Repco Home Finance at Rs 150.33 per share via bulk deals on the NSE.
As of 30 June 2020, Fidelity Funds - Asian Smaller Companies Pool held 1.52% stake in Repco Home Finance.
Repco Home Finance's consolidated net profit rose 2.6% to Rs 64 crore on 4.1% increase in total income to Rs 341.92 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Repco Home Finance is a professionally managed housing finance company head quartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It is registered as a housing finance company with the National Housing Bank (NHB).
As on 20 June 2020, the company had a total network of 153 branches and 24 satellite centers apread across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andra Pradesh, Telengana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
On BSE, 32,000 shares were traded in the counter, compared to a 2-week average of 48,000 shares. The scrip surged 79.88% from its 52-week low of Rs 90.75 hit on 26 May 2020.
