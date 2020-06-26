Indian Overseas Bank leads gainers in 'A' group

PNC Infratech Ltd, NIIT Technologies Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd and Orient Electric Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 June 2020.

PNC Infratech Ltd, NIIT Technologies Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd and Orient Electric Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 June 2020.

Indian Overseas Bank spiked 9.92% to Rs 13.18 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 34.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

PNC Infratech Ltd soared 8.08% to Rs 143.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 67073 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10385 shares in the past one month.

NIIT Technologies Ltd surged 7.95% to Rs 1487.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27314 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16330 shares in the past one month.

TTK Prestige Ltd added 7.07% to Rs 5510. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 469 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2249 shares in the past one month.

Orient Electric Ltd spurt 6.95% to Rs 199.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8142 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)