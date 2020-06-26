Volumes jump at Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd counter

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd witnessed volume of 48.62 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 140.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34530 shares

PNC Infratech Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank, TTK Prestige Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 June 2020.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd witnessed volume of 48.62 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 140.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34530 shares. The stock increased 1.19% to Rs.80.45. Volumes stood at 16926 shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd saw volume of 60348 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13956 shares. The stock increased 8.42% to Rs.144.20. Volumes stood at 9086 shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd notched up volume of 1.99 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49371 shares. The stock rose 4.98% to Rs.199.25. Volumes stood at 8527 shares in the last session.

Indian Overseas Bank recorded volume of 32.73 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.92% to Rs.13.18. Volumes stood at 31.95 lakh shares in the last session.

TTK Prestige Ltd recorded volume of 399 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 174 shares. The stock gained 7.27% to Rs.5,520.00. Volumes stood at 396 shares in the last session.

