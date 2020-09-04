Indian Overseas Bank slips for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 10.3, down 0.48% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.7% in last one year as compared to a 5.41% rally in NIFTY and a 37.44% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 10.3, down 0.48% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.8% on the day, quoting at 11434.85. The Sensex is at 38665.64, down 0.83%.Indian Overseas Bank has lost around 0.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has increased around 4.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1502.5, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

