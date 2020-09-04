Tata Motors Ltd spurts 0.79%

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 153.05, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.65% in last one year as compared to a 5.12% jump in NIFTY and a 17.04% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8049.55, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 541.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 826.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

