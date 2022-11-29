Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Spurts 4.62%

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd has added 57.05% over last one month compared to 5.24% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 4.33% rise in the SENSEX

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd gained 4.62% today to trade at Rs 35.1. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is up 0.41% to quote at 305.15. The index is up 5.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NBCC (India) Ltd increased 4.38% and NCC Ltd added 1.69% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went up 16.14 % over last one year compared to the 9.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd has added 57.05% over last one month compared to 5.24% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 4.33% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11.5 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 101.74 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 35.45 on 29 Nov 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 19.3 on 20 Jun 2022.

