NBCC gains on bagging orders worth Rs 271 cr

NBCC (India) surged 4.01% to Rs 42.75 after the company said that it had received total orders worth Rs 271.62 crore for various projects from Amrapali Group.

The company received a Rs 42.44-crore order for construction of balance works of Amrapali corporate hub at tower J, sector-2, IMT Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana, related to Amrapali group of companies on design, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

Further, the company also bagged order worth Rs 229.18 crore for special repair & up gradation works of civil, electrical, mechanical & plumbing along with all allied works required due to lack of comprehensive maintenance of Amrapali projects at Noida & Greater Noida.

NBCC (India) is a central public sector undertaking under the ownership of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. With operations spreading across India & Overseas, the company is organized into three market focused segments : PMC (Project Management Consultancy), EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction) & RE (Real Estate).

The company's consolidated net profit rose 34.1% to Rs 95.46 crore on 8.4% rise in net sales to Rs 2,013.08 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

