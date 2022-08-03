RBI's financial inclusion index rises 56.4 In March; shows growth across all segments

-
The RBI's value of financial inclusion index (FI-Index), capturing the extent of financial inclusion across the country for March 2022 stands at 56.4 vis-vis 53.9 in March 2021, with growth witnessed across all the sub-indices, the central bank noted. The Reserve Bank of India had constructed a composite Financial Inclusion Index (FI-Index) to capture the extent of financial inclusion across the country, in consultation with the concerned stakeholders including the Government. The index captures information on various aspects of financial inclusion in a single value ranging between 0 and 100, where 0 represents complete financial exclusion and 100 indicates full financial inclusion. The FI-Index comprises of three broad parameters (weights indicated in brackets) viz., Access (35%), Usage (45%), and Quality (20%) with each of these consisting of various dimensions, which are computed based on a number of indicators. The Index is responsive to ease of access, availability and usage of services, and quality of services, comprising in all 97 indicators. A unique feature of the Index is the Quality parameter which captures the quality aspect of financial inclusion as reflected by financial literacy, consumer protection, and inequalities and deficiencies in services.
