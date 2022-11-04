Indian Terrain Fashions standalone net profit rises 341.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 58.96% to Rs 154.38 crore

Net profit of Indian Terrain Fashions rose 341.84% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.96% to Rs 154.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.154.3897.1210.608.8113.935.868.280.248.661.96

