JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit declines 12.26% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Indian Terrain Fashions standalone net profit rises 341.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 58.96% to Rs 154.38 crore

Net profit of Indian Terrain Fashions rose 341.84% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.96% to Rs 154.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales154.3897.12 59 OPM %10.608.81 -PBDT13.935.86 138 PBT8.280.24 3350 NP8.661.96 342

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 13:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU