Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 13.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Poly Medicure rose 13.78% to Rs 43.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.98% to Rs 274.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 223.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

