Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 13.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.98% to Rs 274.70 croreNet profit of Poly Medicure rose 13.78% to Rs 43.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 38.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.98% to Rs 274.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 223.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales274.70223.37 23 OPM %23.5522.77 -PBDT73.5063.92 15 PBT59.2550.42 18 NP43.5038.23 14
