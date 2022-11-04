Menon Pistons standalone net profit rises 4.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.33% to Rs 56.40 crore

Net profit of Menon Pistons rose 4.18% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.33% to Rs 56.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.56.4050.6615.0015.798.227.846.666.404.994.79

