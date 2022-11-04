JUST IN
Menon Pistons standalone net profit rises 4.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.33% to Rs 56.40 crore

Net profit of Menon Pistons rose 4.18% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.33% to Rs 56.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales56.4050.66 11 OPM %15.0015.79 -PBDT8.227.84 5 PBT6.666.40 4 NP4.994.79 4

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 13:54 IST

