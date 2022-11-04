Menon Pistons standalone net profit rises 4.18% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Menon Pistons standalone net profit rises 21.32% in the March 2022 quarter
Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 56.37% in the September 2022 quarter
Shriram Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 4.98% in the March 2022 quarter
Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit declines 4.98% in the March 2022 quarter
Menon Bearings standalone net profit rises 17.35% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.33% to Rs 56.40 croreNet profit of Menon Pistons rose 4.18% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.33% to Rs 56.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales56.4050.66 11 OPM %15.0015.79 -PBDT8.227.84 5 PBT6.666.40 4 NP4.994.79 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU