Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 34.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.74% to Rs 73.15 croreNet profit of Hester Biosciences declined 34.65% to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.74% to Rs 73.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales73.1562.66 17 OPM %17.4328.02 -PBDT15.3018.24 -16 PBT10.2715.19 -32 NP6.9410.62 -35
