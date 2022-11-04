Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 34.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.74% to Rs 73.15 crore

Net profit of Hester Biosciences declined 34.65% to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.74% to Rs 73.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.73.1562.6617.4328.0215.3018.2410.2715.196.9410.62

