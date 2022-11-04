JUST IN
Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 34.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.74% to Rs 73.15 crore

Net profit of Hester Biosciences declined 34.65% to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.74% to Rs 73.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales73.1562.66 17 OPM %17.4328.02 -PBDT15.3018.24 -16 PBT10.2715.19 -32 NP6.9410.62 -35

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 13:36 IST

