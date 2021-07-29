Indices may open with small losses; high volatility expected

Trading could be volatile in the forthcoming week as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month July series to August series. The July 2021 F&O contracts will expire today, 29 July 2021.

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 16 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate near zero. Meanwhile, shares in Hong Kong continued to see a rebound from a two-day slump earlier in the week.

U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday in listless trade after the Federal Reserve gave no clue about when it might start reducing its purchases of government bonds, even as it said the economic recovery is on track.

The Federal Open Committee ended its two-day meeting by keeping interest rates in a target range between zero and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is nowhere near considering a rate hike despite the optimism over the U.S. economy.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the domestic equity indices ended with small losses after a volatile trading session. The S&P BSE Sensex, fell 135.05 points or 0.26% to 52,443.71. The Nifty 50 index lost 37.05 points or 0.24% to 15,709.40.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,274.77 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 921.45 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 July, provisional data showed.

