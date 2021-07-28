Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 1.88%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.88% at 2372.1 today. The index has lost 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Canara Bank fell 3.73%, Bank of Maharashtra slipped 3.59% and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd dropped 3.32%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 70.00% over last one year compared to the 39.01% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 1.22% and Nifty Auto index is down 0.93% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.24% to close at 15709.4 while the SENSEX has declined 0.26% to close at 52443.71 today.

