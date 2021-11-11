Indices poised for negative start

SGX Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 51 points at the opening bell.
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Thursday after data released overnight showed U.S. consumer inflation spiked in October.
Wall Street closed sharply lower on Wednesday as surging consumer prices curbed investor risk appetite and stoked worries of a protracted wave of red hot inflation.
Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday
Domestic markets:
Back home, benchmark indices settled with minor losses on Wednesday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 80.63 points or 0.13% to 60,352.82. The Nifty 50 index dropped 27.05 points or 0.15% to 18,017.20.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 469.50 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 766.95 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 November, provisional data showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU