Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.35%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 2.35% at 2969.15 today. The index is up 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda slipped 5.31%, Union Bank of India dropped 3.52% and Canara Bank fell 2.82%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 106.00% over last one year compared to the 42.64% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 1.76% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.36% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.15% to close at 18017.2 while the SENSEX is down 0.13% to close at 60352.82 today.

