RBI Says Consumer Price Inflation To Average 5% In Current Fiscal

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) stated today in its Annual Report that the evolving Consumer Price Inflation or CPI inflation trajectory is likely to be subjected to both upside and downside pressures. The food inflation path will critically depend on the temporal and spatial progress of the south-west monsoon in 2021. Second, some respite from the incidence of domestic taxes on petroleum products through coordinated action by the centre and states could provide relief, although international crude oil prices continued to be volatile.
Third, a combination of high international commodity prices and logistic costs may push up input price pressures across manufacturing and services. Taking into consideration all these factors, CPI inflation is expected to average 5% during 2021-22 - 5.2% in Q1:2021-22; 5.2% in Q2; 4.4% in Q3; and 5.1% in Q4, with risks broadly balanced. During April 2021, inflation moderated on favourable base effects.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU