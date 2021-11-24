Indices slightly higher in early trade

The benchmark indices are trading with small gains in early trade. PSU Bank stocks rose.

At 9:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 11.55 points or 0.02% at 58,675.88. The Nifty 50 index gained 24.80 points or 0.14% at 17,528.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.58% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.99%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,868 shares rose and 461 shares fell. A total of 83 shares were unchanged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Coal India rose 0.61%. The state-run coal producer has informed BSE that a meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on November 29, 2021, inter-alia, to consider and approve payment of interim dividend for 2021-22, if any.

TVS Srichakra gained 1.23% after the company intimated that TVS Eurogrip has joined hands with four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings as the Principal Sponsor for the next three years (2022-2024).

Balaji Amines advanced 3.65% after the company said that production in the DMF plant has started after carrying out all the rectifications. The DMF plant was shutdown on 6 October because of a minor incident.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks declined across the board on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 as investors monitored the moves in U.S. Treasury yields.

Singapore's economy grew 7.1% in the third quarter as compared with a year ago, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry. It was higher than an earlier official advance estimate for 6.5% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth.

US stocks closed mixed for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, 23 November 2021, with the Dow and the S&P 500 logging gains, while the Nasdaq extended the sharp pullback seen in the previous session.

U.S. markets will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. The stock market closes early on Friday.

