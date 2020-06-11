Indices south bound; Nifty below 9950

Indices slumped further to hit fresh intraday low in mid-afternoon trade as selling gathered momentum. Trading was volatile due to expiry of weekly index options on NSE. At 14:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 676.49 points or 1.95% at 33,580. The Nifty 50 index lost 189 points or 1.87% at 9,927.

The Nifty fell below its 10-day moving average (DMA) placed at 9992.55. The 20 DMA is placed at 9547.68, which could act as near-term support level.

Selling pressure was broad based. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index tumbled 1.44% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.94%.

The market breadth negative. On the BSE, shares 1,021 rose and 1,443 shares fell.

A total of 151 shares were unchanged. In Nifty 50 index, 6 stocks advanced while 44 stocks declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 5.788% compared with previous closing of 5.772% in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee edged lower to 75.79 compared with its previous closing 75.5975.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2020 settlement was down $1.23 to $40.5 a barrel. The contract rose 1.34% to settle at $41.73 a barrel in the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2020 settlement surged 1.18% to Rs 47,175.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index slumped 1.5% to 1,980.35. The index is down 3.38% in four days.

Hindalco Industries (down 2.31%), Tata Steel (down 2.28%), JSW Steel (down 1.88%), Steel Authority of India (down 1.74%), Vedanta (down 1.51%), Coal India (down 1.03%), National Aluminium Company (down 0.93%) and NMDC (down 0.89%) were top losers in metal segment.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Auto stocks were in spotlight after registration of vehicles across India fell 88.9% year-on-year in May as the COVID-19 lockdown remained in place across large parts of the country, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said. Total registration of vehicles across India slumped 88.87% to 2,02,697 units in May 2020 from 18,21,650 units in May 2019. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, all vehicle categories register unprecedented de-growth: registration in the two-wheeler fell by 88.8%, three-wheeler by 96.34%, commercial vehicles by 96.63%, passenger vehicles by 86.97% and tractors by 75.58%, respectively.

TVS Motor Company (down 2.46%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.3%), Ashok Leyland (down 2.09%), Tata Motors (down 1.7%), Atul Auto (down 1.48%), Eicher Motors (down 1.35%) and Escorts (down 1%) were top losers in automobile segment.

Shree Cement was down 1.01%. The cement maker said that CARE Ratings has reaffirmed rating for the company's commercial paper worth Rs 600 crore at A1+.

ONGC declined 1.25% after Moody's Investors Service downgraded long term issuer ratings of the company from Baa2 to Baa3.

