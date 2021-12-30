Indices trade with minor cuts; breadth strong

The key equity indices traded with minor cuts amid bouts of volatility in early trade. The Nifty was trading below the 17,200 mark. Most sectoral indices on the NSE were currently in the red, with financials, autos and realty shares losing the most.

At 09:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 69.11 points or 0.12% to 57,737.38. The Nifty 50 index lost 18.90 points or 0.11% to 17,194.70.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, Tata Consumer (up 1.11%), Wipro (up 0.92%), TechM (up 0.74%), Tata Steel (up 0.59%) and Bharti Airtel (up 0.55%) were the top index gainers.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto (down 1.47%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.35%), Sun Pharma (down 1.05%), Adani Ports (down 0.72%) and Eicher Motors (down 0.70%) edged lower.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.05% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.31%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1689 shares rose and 916 shares fell. A total of 104 shares were unchanged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Swelect Energy Systems slipped 0.68% to Rs 253.80. ICRA has downgraded rating on company's long term - fund based term loan to BBB+/Stable, from A-/Negative.

Blue Dart Express advanced 0.23% to Rs 6207.15. ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term rating at AA and short-term rating at A1+ assigned to the company's banking facilities. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

Kimia Biosciences hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 56. The company has been validated for supply of pharmaceutical raw material (Bilastine) to Bangladesh by Government of Bangladesh. This certificate of source validation is valid for 3 years from date of issue.

Global Markets:

Most Asian stocks rose on Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

In the US, the Dow and S&P 500 closed at all-time highs on Wednesday on a boost from retailers including Walgreens and Nike, as investors shrugged off concerns on the spreading omicron variant.

Data on Wednesday showed the US trade deficit in goods mushroomed to the widest ever in November as imports of consumer goods shot to a record, as the coronavirus pandemic has limited spending by Americans on services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)