Indices trade with strong gains; India Manufacturing PMI at 54 in Mar

The main indices came off the highs but traded with strong gains in mid morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 18,000 mark. Barring realty index, all sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the green.
At 11:29 IST, the barometer index, S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,284.77 points or 2.17% at 60,561.89. The Nifty 50 index gained 332.45 points or 1.88% at 18,002.9
In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.87% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.32%.
The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, shares 2,576 rose and 759 shares fell. A total of 147 shares were unchanged.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,909.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 183.79 crore in the Indian equity market on 1 April, provisional data showed.
Economy:
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 54 in March, falling from 54.9 in February. The indices vary between 0 and 100, with a reading above 50 indicating an overall increase compared to the previous month, and below 50 an overall decrease.
"Business conditions in India improved in March, but the latest results showed slower expansions in factory orders and production as well as a renewed decline in new export orders. At the same time, price indices increased since February to signal mounting price pressures.
Inflation concerns meanwhile dampened business confidence, which fell to its lowest level in two years," said S&P Global on 4 April.
Goods producers indicated that new orders continued to increase in March. The rate of expansion eased to a six-month low, but remained marked, the release stated. Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global said, Manufacturing sector growth in India weakened at the end of fiscal year 2021/22, with companies reporting softer expansions in new orders and production. The slowdown was accompanied by an intensification of inflationary pressures, although the rate of increase in input costs remained below those seen towards the end of 2021. Goods producers signalled higher prices paid for chemicals, energy, fabric, foodstuff and metals, despite supplier performance worsening to the least extent in almost a year. Once again, we saw the transfer of rising cost burdens to clients, with charge inflation at a five-month high. For now, demand has been sufficiently strong to withstand price hikes, but should inflation continue to gather pace we may see a more significant slowdown, if not an outright contraction in sales. Companies themselves appeared very concerned about price pressures, which was a key factor dragging down business confidence to a two-year low.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index gained 0.74% to 13,680.5, snapping its three day losing streak. The index corrected 1.3% in three day.
Lupin (up 2.29%), Pfizer (up 2.27%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 2.24%), Strides Pharma (up 2.2%), Natco Pharma (up 2.15%) and Torrent Pharma (up 1.78%) were top gainers in pharmaceutical space.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU