Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 28.94% in the December 2018 quarter
Indo Count Industries standalone net profit declines 81.71% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 488.92 crore

Net profit of Indo Count Industries declined 81.71% to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 36.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 488.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 450.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales488.92450.98 8 OPM %5.4615.38 -PBDT18.4863.51 -71 PBT10.1555.79 -82 NP6.6636.41 -82

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 17:06 IST

