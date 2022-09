Indo Count partners with GAIAM brand

To launch GAIAM home collection of bedding and bath

Indo Count announced its new partnership with the GAIAM brand, owned by Galaxy Universal. GAIAM - an industry-leading yoga, health & wellness brand - is collaborating with Indo Count for the launch of an exclusive Home Textiles Collection. This is the GAIAM's first expansion into the bedding and bath categories and will leverage Indo Count's industry leading technology and lifestyle designs.

The GAIAM home collection will feature an extensive range of bedding and bath solutions that will help consumers restore, relax and enjoy a better night's sleep. The GAIAM home collection will be featured at the 2022 September Home Textiles Market Week in Indo Count's 5th Avenue showroom in New York City (September 19 - 22) and will launch in-store and online in the US, Canada, and Mexico with retail partners in Spring 2023.

