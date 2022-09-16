Godrej Properties achieves record sales of Rs 1210 cr

-
-
Through launch of two new projects in Thane and MumbaiGodrej Properties today announced that it has achieved record sales worth Rs 1,210 crore through the simultaneous launch of two new projects, Godrej Ascend located at Kolshet Road, Thane and Godrej Horizon located at Dadar - Wadala, Mumbai. The company has cumulatively sold 700+ homes accounting for an area of over 8.08 lakh square feet for both projects launched in Q1 FY 23.
