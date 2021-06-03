Indo National Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

HLV Ltd, Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd and Goodluck India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 June 2021.

Indo National Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1049.4 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1360 shares in the past one month.

HLV Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 9.01. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd spiked 14.35% to Rs 37.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71219 shares in the past one month.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd spurt 13.13% to Rs 341.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34163 shares in the past one month.

Goodluck India Ltd gained 12.87% to Rs 119.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81153 shares in the past one month.

