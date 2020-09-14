Indo National standalone net profit rises 137.66% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.82% to Rs 72.75 crore

Net profit of Indo National rose 137.66% to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 72.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 80.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.72.7580.677.672.168.984.577.683.225.682.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)