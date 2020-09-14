Indo National standalone net profit rises 137.66% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.82% to Rs 72.75 croreNet profit of Indo National rose 137.66% to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 72.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 80.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales72.7580.67 -10 OPM %7.672.16 -PBDT8.984.57 96 PBT7.683.22 139 NP5.682.39 138
