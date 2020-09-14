BCL Industries standalone net profit rises 15.11% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.30% to Rs 275.10 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries rose 15.11% to Rs 7.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 275.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 214.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.275.10214.425.826.5713.8111.4910.548.177.546.55

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)