JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) consolidated net profit declines 26.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit rises 67.72% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

BCL Industries standalone net profit rises 15.11% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 28.30% to Rs 275.10 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries rose 15.11% to Rs 7.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 275.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 214.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales275.10214.42 28 OPM %5.826.57 -PBDT13.8111.49 20 PBT10.548.17 29 NP7.546.55 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 14:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU