BCL Industries standalone net profit rises 15.11% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.57% in the March 2020 quarter
BCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the June 2020 quarter
BCL Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Gratex Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Volumes spurt at Reliance Industries Ltd counter
-
Sales rise 28.30% to Rs 275.10 croreNet profit of BCL Industries rose 15.11% to Rs 7.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 275.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 214.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales275.10214.42 28 OPM %5.826.57 -PBDT13.8111.49 20 PBT10.548.17 29 NP7.546.55 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU