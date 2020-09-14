Lloyds Metals & Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.44 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 91.61% to Rs 10.61 croreNet loss of Lloyds Metals & Energy reported to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.61% to Rs 10.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 126.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.61126.40 -92 OPM %-72.486.43 -PBDT-9.2111.47 PL PBT-9.447.49 PL NP-9.447.49 PL
