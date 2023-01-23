L&T wins orders for its T&D and buildings & factories biz

The Construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured orders for its Power Transmission & Distribution and Buildings & Factories Businesses.

Power Transmission & Distribution:

The Renewables arm of the Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) Business has received a turnkey EPC order to establish a 112.5MW Solar Power Plant in south-western part of West Bengal. The state undertaking, which is implementing this project with financing from a foreign development bank, has awarded this package on an international competitive bidding basis.

In central-western part of Uttar Pradesh, the Business has received an order to undertake works for the development of power distribution infrastructure under the Revamped Reforms-linked Distribution Scheme. The scope includes loss reduction works including GIS asset mapping.

Further in the overseas market, the Business has won an order to implement the electrical system along with the associated civil and instrumentation works for an Energy company in the Middle East.

Buildings & Factories Businesses:

The Buildings & Factories Business has secured an order from Nanavati Max Super Specialty Hospital to construct a state-of-the-art 600-bed super specialty hospital at Vile Parle, Mumbai.

The scope of work in this brownfield project includes turnkey construction of a total of 7.3 lakh Sqft.in 2 Phases with composite steel structure, finishing, MEP, MGPS, 15 Modular OTs, 3 LINAC bunkers, PTS and related external development works. The building configuration is 3B+G+11 floors. Phase 1 is to be completed in 23 months and Phase 2 in 17 months with a 3-month gap between both phases for shifting and demolishing existing buildings.

