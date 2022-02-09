Indraprastha Gas declines after Q3 PAT slips 8% YoY

Indraprastha Gas fell 2.08% to Rs 383.45 after the company posted an 8% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 308.52 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 334.87 crore registered in Q3 FY21.

Net sales jumped 53.2% to Rs 2,215.46 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 1,466 crore reported in Q3 FY21. Profit before tax declined 7.8% to Rs 413.65 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to Rs 448.54 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company's total expenditure surged 84.7% year on year to Rs 1,745 crore in Q3 FY22, impacting profitability. Standalone EBITDA fell 6% to Rs 469.61 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21. Meanwhile, EBITDA margin deteriorated to 21% in Q3 FY22 from 35% in Q3 FY21.

On the operational front, total volumes grew 22% to 704.28 million standard cubic meter (million SCM) in Q3 FY22 as against 576.34 million SCM in Q3 FY21. In terms of million metric standard cubic meter per day (MMSCMD), total volumes also jumped 22% to 7.66 MMSCMD in Q3 FY22 from 6.26 MMSCMD in Q3 FY21.

On a segmental revenue basis, CNG sales (net of excise duty) surged 50% to Rs 1545.64 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to Q3 FY21. PNG sales soared 61% to Rs 659.40 crore in Q3 FY22 over Rs 409 crore in Q3 FY21.

Indraprastha Gas is a natural gas distribution company. It supplies natural gas as cooking and vehicular fuel. As on 31 December 2021, GAIL (India) and BPCL held 22.5% stake each in the company.

