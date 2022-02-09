Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 352.51 points or 1.37% at 26158.7 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 2.64%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 2.07%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.94%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.78%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.14%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.09%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.08%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.99%), and Cummins India Ltd (up 0.92%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.77%), and Escorts Ltd (down 0.36%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 553.33 or 0.96% at 58361.91.

The Nifty 50 index was up 167.9 points or 0.97% at 17434.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 171.85 points or 0.59% at 29239.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.43 points or 0.61% at 8701.47.

On BSE,1808 shares were trading in green, 1021 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)