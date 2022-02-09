Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 576.12 points or 1.36% at 42986.11 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 1.92%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.91%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.23%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.13%),Havells India Ltd (up 1.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.8%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.62%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.19%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.18%).

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (down 0.54%), Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 0.23%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.04%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 553.33 or 0.96% at 58361.91.

The Nifty 50 index was up 167.9 points or 0.97% at 17434.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 171.85 points or 0.59% at 29239.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.43 points or 0.61% at 8701.47.

On BSE,1808 shares were trading in green, 1021 were trading in red and 96 were unchanged.

