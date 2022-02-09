Gujarat Gas Ltd Slips 4.66%

Gujarat Gas Ltd has lost 8.28% over last one month compared to 1.61% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 3.48% drop in the SENSEX

Gujarat Gas Ltd fell 4.66% today to trade at Rs 633.6. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.01% to quote at 18228.93. The index is down 1.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd decreased 1.07% and Indraprastha Gas Ltd lost 0.78% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 23.23 % over last one year compared to the 13.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Gujarat Gas Ltd has lost 8.28% over last one month compared to 1.61% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 3.48% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 36623 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 63436 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 786.65 on 04 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 407.6 on 08 Feb 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)