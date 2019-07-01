Indraprastha Gas Ltd Slips 3.08%

Indraprastha Gas Ltd has lost 9.39% over last one month compared to 6.2% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.21% drop in the SENSEX

Indraprastha Gas Ltd fell 3.08% today to trade at Rs 305.45. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.3% to quote at 14758.35. The index is down 6.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Castrol India Ltd decreased 1.32% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 0.86% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 8.04 % over last one year compared to the 11.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd has lost 9.39% over last one month compared to 6.2% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.21% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 23983 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 85787 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 350.2 on 06 Jun 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 215.2 on 08 Oct 2018.

