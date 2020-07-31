Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.58 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 95.35% to Rs 7.46 crore

Net loss of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reported to Rs 14.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 95.35% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 160.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.7.46160.3037.676.35-1.846.66-3.530.42-14.580.28

