Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.58 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 95.35% to Rs 7.46 croreNet loss of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reported to Rs 14.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 95.35% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 160.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.46160.30 -95 OPM %37.676.35 -PBDT-1.846.66 PL PBT-3.530.42 PL NP-14.580.28 PL
