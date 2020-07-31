Rain Industries consolidated net profit declines 78.88% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 29.35% to Rs 2360.83 crore

Net profit of Rain Industries declined 78.88% to Rs 26.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 125.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.35% to Rs 2360.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3341.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2360.833341.57 -29 OPM %14.9012.41 -PBDT253.96330.96 -23 PBT65.90202.70 -67 NP26.54125.68 -79

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 07:51 IST

