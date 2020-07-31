Rain Industries consolidated net profit declines 78.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.35% to Rs 2360.83 crore

Net profit of Rain Industries declined 78.88% to Rs 26.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 125.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 29.35% to Rs 2360.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3341.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2360.833341.5714.9012.41253.96330.9665.90202.7026.54125.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)