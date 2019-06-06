JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Alfavision Overseas reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.38 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Standard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 37.43% to Rs 5.03 crore

Net loss of Standard Industries reported to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.43% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 24.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 11.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.76% to Rs 12.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.033.66 37 12.7910.17 26 OPM %-38.17-107.65 --109.77-147.79 - PBDT-2.2324.91 PL -22.9015.58 PL PBT-2.4924.63 PL -24.0314.82 PL NP-2.4921.25 PL -24.0311.44 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 11:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU