Standard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.49 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 37.43% to Rs 5.03 croreNet loss of Standard Industries reported to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.43% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 24.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 11.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.76% to Rs 12.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.033.66 37 12.7910.17 26 OPM %-38.17-107.65 --109.77-147.79 - PBDT-2.2324.91 PL -22.9015.58 PL PBT-2.4924.63 PL -24.0314.82 PL NP-2.4921.25 PL -24.0311.44 PL
