Williamson Magor & Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 75.13 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.13% to Rs 11.85 crore

Net profit of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 75.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 15.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.13% to Rs 11.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 27.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 49.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.15% to Rs 42.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.8514.30 -17 42.6448.54 -12 OPM %82.5386.22 -85.6780.51 - PBDT-11.96-15.08 21 -59.15-49.04 -21 PBT-11.97-15.09 21 -59.21-49.11 -21 NP75.13-15.09 LP 27.89-49.11 LP

