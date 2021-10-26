Indus Towers spurts after Q2 FY22 PAT doubles to Rs 1,559 cr

Indus Towers advanced 3.07% to Rs 297.50 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 112.73% to Rs 1,558.50 crore on a 289.29% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 6,876.50 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

As per the Indus Towers (formerly Bharti Infratel)'s press statement, "After the merger between Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, as 19 on November 2020, the results filed under Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, are not comparable with the results disclosed prior to the effective date. Hence, the company has given proforma unaudited consolidated results."

During the quarter, consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 3,641 crore, rising 17% Y-o-Y (year-on-year), representing an operating margin of 52.9%. The operating free cash flow was at Rs 2,109 crore, growing 29% Y-o-Y. Total tower base stood at 1,83,462 as on 30 September 2021 as compared to 1,72,094 as on 30 September 2020. The closing sharing factor was at 1.81 during the quarter as against 1.83 during the corresponding quarter, last year.

The return on equity (pre-tax) increased to 40.9% in Q2 FY22 as against 35.7% in Q2 FY21, on Y-o-Y basis [return on equity (post-tax) increased to 30.9% as against 26.7% Y- o-Y basis]. The return on capital employed (ROCE) rose to 23.8% in Q2 September 2021 as against 20.6% in Q2 September 2020, on Y-o-Y basis.

Bimal Dayal, the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Indus Towers (formerly Bharti Infratel), said, "This was a significant quarter for the telecom industry in the backdrop of announcement of major reforms which has resulted in sharp improvement in business sentiments. We welcome this vital step and are prepared to partner with our stakeholders in the journey towards Digital India. We continued to improve our operational performance with increase in net colocations during the quarter and delivered a strong financial performance."

Indus Towers (formerly Bharti Infratel) is India's leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators.

