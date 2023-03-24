JUST IN
IndusInd Bank appoints Vikas Muttoo as COO and Head Member Services of Bharat Financial Inclusion

IndusInd Bank announced the appointment of Vikas Muttoo as 'COO and Head Member Services', of its 100% subsidiary Bharat Financial Inclusion (BFIL).

Vikas is a veteran banker with over 27 years of experience across the banking & financial spectrum including Microfinance, Retail banking, Consumer Finance and P&L management.

He has been previously associated with ANZ Grindlays, Standard Chartered, ABN Amro, RBS, including a very successful stint with BFIL, as its Chief Business Officer. His most recent stint has been with RBL Bank, where he was the MD & CEO of its Microfinance Business.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 19:03 IST

