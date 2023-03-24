Rites wins new order worth Rs 77 cr

-
ALSO READ
RITES soars on bagging order worth Rs 499 crore from Bangalore Metro
Power Mech Projects gains after JV bags contract worth Rs 499 crore
RITES gains on securing contract worth Rs 76 crore from Indian Railways
Volumes soar at Rites Ltd counter
Rites consolidated net profit declines 21.63% in the September 2022 quarter
-
The likely cost of work for the consultancy project comes around Rs 122 crore.
The RITES' fees in the work order is around Rs 77 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU