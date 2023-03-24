Rites wins new order worth Rs 77 cr

RITES along with a JV partner, RITES being lead partner has secured a Project Management Consultancy work under Assam Health System Strengthening Project.

The likely cost of work for the consultancy project comes around Rs 122 crore.

The RITES' fees in the work order is around Rs 77 crore.

