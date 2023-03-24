JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Godawari Power & Ispat resume partial operations at Siltara plant
Business Standard

Rites wins new order worth Rs 77 cr

Capital Market 

RITES along with a JV partner, RITES being lead partner has secured a Project Management Consultancy work under Assam Health System Strengthening Project.

The likely cost of work for the consultancy project comes around Rs 122 crore.

The RITES' fees in the work order is around Rs 77 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 16:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU