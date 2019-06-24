JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Australia Market ends steady ahead of G20, Fed and Iran

China Market ends steady ahead of trade talks
Business Standard

IndusInd Bank gains on buzz Hindujas to infuse capital

Capital Market 

IndusInd Bank was up 1.18% to Rs 1465.80 at 13:56 IST on the BSE after media reports suggested that the bank's promoters will infuse Rs 2,700 crore to get their stake back to 15%.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down by 9.86 points, or 0.03% to 39,184.63.

On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.37 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1485 and a low of Rs 1451 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 2037.90 on 3 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,333.90 on 31 October 2018.

The Hinduja Group will invest another Rs 2,700 crore into IndusInd Bank through a warrant issue to ramp up the promoter holding after the merger of Bharat Financial Inclusion. The promoters will be subscribing to the warrants at a premium of Rs 1,709 a share, reports added.

Merger of Bharat Financial into IndusInd Bank was announced in October 2017, as part of which a shareholder would get 639 shares of IndusInd Bank for every 1,000 shares of the micro-lender. As on 31 March 2019, IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) held 12.37% stake in IndusInd Bank.

IndusInd Bank's net profit fell 62.2% to Rs 360.10 crore on a 28.9% rise in the total income to Rs 7550.43 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

IndusInd Bank is engaged in banking and para-banking services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 13:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU