State Bank of India spurts 1.17%, rises for third straight session

is quoting at Rs 353.5, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.68% in last one year as compared to a 8.98% gain in and a 15.27% gain in the Bank index.

rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 353.5, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 11728.4. The Sensex is at 39189.63, down 0.01%. has dropped around 2.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 3.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30628.35, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 103.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 221.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 353.2, up 1.02% on the day. State Bank of India is up 31.68% in last one year as compared to a 8.98% gain in NIFTY and a 15.27% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 360.26 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)