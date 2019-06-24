Godrej Industries Ltd in demand

Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 478.1, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.34% in last one year as compared to a 8.98% gain in and a 3.55% gain in the

Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 478.1, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 11728.4. The Sensex is at 39189.63, down 0.01%. Industries Ltd has dropped around 3.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty of which is a constituent, has dropped around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29423.85, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 478.2, up 1.47% on the day. is down 21.34% in last one year as compared to a 8.98% gain in NIFTY and a 3.55% gain in the Nifty

The PE of the stock is 103.76 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)