IndusInd Bank Ltd Falls 3.43%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Drops 2.46%

IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 3.43% today to trade at Rs 1071.65. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 2.46% to quote at 39968.38. The index is up 16.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, RBL Bank Ltd decreased 3.31% and ICICI Bank Ltd lost 2.95% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 15.24 % over last one year compared to the 26.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

IndusInd Bank Ltd has added 30.61% over last one month compared to 16.41% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 6.21% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.67 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1153 on 26 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 235.6 on 24 Mar 2020.

