L&T Tech climbs on partnering Airbus for Skywise platform

L&T Technologies Services (LTTS) jumped 4.61% to Rs 2,612.35 after the company announced that it will provide technology and digital engineering solutions to Airbus' Skywise platform.L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has been selected by Airbus to provide technology and digital engineering solutions for Airbus' Skywise platform as part of the 'Skywise Partner Programme'.
LTTS will support the airlines in the development of complex workflows, creation of new interfaces between their existing information systems and Skywise and also provide assistance in their digital transformation with Skywise.
With more than 130 airlines around the world already connected to Skywise, the platform is playing an important part in enabling and accelerating digital transformation of the aviation sector as a whole.
L&T Technology Services' consolidated net profit fell 9.2% to Rs 186.90 crore on a 1.6% decline in net sales to Rs 1,400.70 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
L&T Technology Services is an engineering research and development services company. The firm is engaged in providing a range of engineering services and related technologies in the areas of embedded systems, mechanical and others.
